'Don't need to spend anything at all' - Real Madrid legend picks out his ideal replacement for Carlo Ancelotti as he calls for 'out of the ordinary' manager to get top job at Bernabeu
Real Madrid legend Fernando Morientes believes Xabi Alonso would be the ideal replacement if they move on from Carlo Ancelotti.
- Ancelotti is under pressure after loss to Arsenal
- Morientes believes Alonso is best option as successor
- He labelled former Liverpool teammate as "a perfect fit".