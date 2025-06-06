FBL-EUR-NATIONS-ESP-FRAAFP
'People will think I'm a hater' - Kylian Mbappe slams referee Michael Oliver after bizarrely grabbing official's watch as France come close to incredible comeback in 5-4 thriller against Spain

Kylian Mbappe voiced his frustration over refereeing decisions following France's dramatic 5-4 defeat to Spain in the Nations League semi-final.

  • Mbappe furious with referee Michael Oliver
  • France eliminated from Nations League after 5-4 loss to Spain
  • French captain grabbed referee's watch post-match
