Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals how one game in 1996 changed the course of his entire career and meant he joined Man Utd over second tier Wolves

Host Somers then suggested it must have been a "whirlwind" for Solskjaer, to which he replied: "Brilliant. Absolutely top. But then you're never 100% sure until you signed the deal.

"But I more or less knew, so before my last game for Molde, I said to Age Hareide, who was the coach, that if I scored, I'm going to take my shirt off, throw it into the stands and run off the pitch. He said: 'No, you can't do that... but [if you have to] wait until 10 minutes before full-time.' That's exactly what happened.

"I think I scored a fifth goal, 5-1, and I just threw the shirt and ran off the pitch and we had no subs ready to come on, so we had to play a few minutes with 10 men. It was a whirlwind of a time. The media were outside my apartment. They wanted interviews and I just tried to stay away from all that."

And when asked about handling the whole new level of fame, Solskjaer said: "Of course. Because 18 months before Manchester United, I played for Clausenengen, my local team, in front of 50 people, so it was a big step up in attention. But I think I've been quite OK in handling these situations."