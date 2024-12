This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

@Getty MLS behind only the Premier League in 2024 fan attendance, with more fans in stadiums than leagues in Spain and Italy Major League Soccer The U.S. flagship professional soccer league released its attendance data, with more than 12M total in regular season and playoffs Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Major League Soccer is the second-most attended league in the world

12,124,927 fans took in games across regular season and playoffs

