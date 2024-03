Mauricio Pochettino delivers honest assessment of his relationship with Chelsea fans after malicious 'f*ck off' chants at Brentford game ChelseaMauricio PochettinoBrentford vs ChelseaPremier League

Mauricio Pochettino insists he is "not worried" about chants from Chelsea fans telling him to "f*ck off" during their 2-2 draw with Brentford.