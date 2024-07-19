The 46-year-old has the reins to the U23 program in their biggest test in nearly two decades

As unbelievable as it might sound, the USMNT are finally about to return to the Olympic Games, qualifying for the the first time since ... 2008. In those Beijing Games, they were led by Bob Bradley's first-team assistant, Piotr Nowak, under whom they qualified for the competition.

Now, 16 years on, they're back in the prestigious worldwide sporting event, about to participate in the Paris Summer Games. The man in command? Serbian manager Marko Mitrovic.

Never heard of him?

A journeyman of a footballer, he played professionally for 15 years with 14 different clubs. In an 11-year managerial run since, he's been a part of nine-different programs, including stints with the U19 U.S. Youth national team and now, the U.S. U23 squad.

GOAL takes a look at the man set to lead the USMNT in Paris.