Marcus Rashford models Barcelona's 2025-26 fourth kit paying homage to Ronaldinho-inspired Clasico win over Real Madrid
New kit celebrates iconic match
Ronaldinho delivered a masterful performance against Barca's eternal rivals back in November 2005, bagging two spectacular goals. The second was particularly astonishing: he glided past two players before slotting the ball past Real goalkeeper Iker Casillas.
The display was so exceptional that a portion of Los Blancos' supporters temporarily set aside their fierce rivalry to stand up and applaud the opposing player. This rare gesture, previously only afforded to Diego Maradona as a visiting player, was a testament to Ronaldinho's genius. He later admitted he was so joyous celebrating that he didn't even notice the ovation at the time, learning of it only in the locker room. The moment has since become a lasting symbol of the Brazilian's legendary career and Barca have released a new kit to mark the occasion.
Special features detailed
Barcelona have described the new kit in detail in an official statement on their website: "(The Barca stripes are) vertical but seemingly unstructured manner, and that is not a gratuitous detail. The lines are inspired by the trajectory of the ball toward each of the three goals scored that night, the first by Samuel Eto'o and the next two the work of Ronaldinho. Inside the collar, three circles highlight the minutes in which those goals were scored: the 14th, 58th and 77th. And on the outside, the Catalan flag completes the design. The shorts are maroon with a blue stripe on the side of each leg."
But the shirts certainly aren't cheap, costing between £125 and £205 for adult sizes.
History celebrated in stunning video
The announcement video, which celebrates the “fusion of football, sport and fashion”, has also been released on the club's social networks. It stars Rashford, Rooney Bardghji, Alejandro Balde, Marc Bernal, Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati, and Ona Batlle, who enter an artist's studio and explore the idea of memorable goals painted as masterpieces on the field. A recent Clasico is presented as a testament to the concept: "Football is art." Bardghji touches a grass-textured canvas, Bernal views a lit "Mes que un Club" sign, and Rashford admires a replica of Ronaldinho's iconic boots from that night and includes a nod to the famous applause he received.
Rashford relishing life at Barca
Life’s been good for Rashford in Spain after joining Barcelona on a season-long loan from Man United for the 2025-26 season. He has enjoyed a resurgence under manager Hansi Flick, frequently starting on the left wing and occasionally playing as a number nine. Early in the campaign, there was speculation about his performances, but recent form has seen him become a vital attacking outlet, contributing key goals and assists. He has successfully integrated into Flick's system and expressed a desire to make his move to the Catalan club permanent.
When asked recently if he wanted to join the club outright in 2026, he said: "Oh yeah, for sure. I'm enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game. For a player it is an honour. The main focus is to win football matches, this is why I joined this club, and it's what the club demands."
