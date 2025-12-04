Man Utd launch €28m bid for Olympiacos youngster amid rival interest from Arsenal and Real Madrid as Greek club demand €40m

Mouzakitis has captured the attention of scouts across the continent after a sensational breakthrough season in Greece, one that culminated in him winning Tuttosport’s Golden Boy Web Award with more than one million fan votes. The accolade placed him ahead of celebrated young names such as Arda Guler and Jobe Bellingham. Emerging from Olympiacos’ academy as one of their brightest talents in a generation, Mouzakitis has combined composure on the ball with athleticism and has shown surprising defensive intelligence, which are notable qualities given that he began his football journey as a goalkeeper.

His performances last season thrust him into the continental spotlight, as he emerged as a key figure for a team that not only excelled domestically but also broke historic ground. Alongside fellow academy star Babis Kostoulas, Mouzakitis helped deliver Olympiacos the UEFA Youth League title in 2024, the first time a Greek club had ever lifted a European trophy at youth level. That achievement was followed by Olympiacos’ senior team winning the Europa Conference League months later, further fuelling international attention towards the youngster.