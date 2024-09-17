Man Utd player ratings vs Barnsley: Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho tear Tykes apart in crushing Carabao Cup win

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho ran riot for Manchester United as they humiliated a sorry Barnsley side 7-0 in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
The home team started the game a little slowly before a moment of magic from Rashford gave them a 16th-minute lead. Antony then drew a foul in the penalty area before the Brazilian converted the subsequent spot-kick 10 minutes from half-time.
The game was effectively over in first-half stoppage-time when Garnacho toe-poked the ball past Barnsley goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, and the Argentine winger made it 4-0 four minutes after the interval from a rapid attack before Rashford grabbed his second just before the hour mark with a smart finish.
Christian Eriksen heaped more misery on the visitors with a quickfire double late on as Erik ten Hag's side marched into the fourth round.
GOAL rates Manchester United's players from Old Trafford...