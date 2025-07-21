Tino Livramento Jules Kounde Newcastle BarcelonaGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Man City rule out Tino Livramento move as Pep Guardiola considers move for Barcelona full-back Jules Kounde after selling Kyle Walker to Burnley

Manchester City
V. Livramento
J. Kounde
Barcelona
Newcastle
Premier League
LaLiga
Transfers

Manchester City have reportedly ruled out a summer move for Newcastle’s Tino Livramento, despite needing a new right-back following Kyle Walker’s departure to Burnley. Pep Guardiola is instead considering Barcelona’s Jules Kounde, although a deal looks difficult at the moment. City are now focused on player exits, but could still act if the deal for Kounde is deemed possible.

  • Man City won’t move for Livramento this summer

  • Citizens now targeting Barcelona's Jules Kounde
  • Barcelona hope to renew Kounde’s contract soon
