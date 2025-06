This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL 'Not normal for his age' - Lamine Yamal is 'coming on strong' as Sergio Ramos overlooks Clasico rivalry to hail Barcelona and Spain star's impact L. Yamal S. Ramos Barcelona Real Madrid Monterrey LaLiga Liga MX Sergio Ramos overlooked the Real Madrid-Barcelona rivalry and hailed Lamine Yamal for making a surreal impact, wishing him a bright future. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ramos heaps praise on Yamal

Overlooked the rivalry with Barcelona

Described his feats as 'not normal' for a 17yo Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱