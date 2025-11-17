Getty Images Sport
LA Galaxy, Atlanta United, and the Portland Timbers reportedly weighing offer for Club América star Alejandro Zendejas
MLS clubs circle América’s standout winger
The three teams are reportedly closely scouting Zendejas and evaluating whether to move for him in the upcoming transfer window, according to journalist Ekrem Konu. His consistency with América this season has elevated his value and renewed MLS interest.
Familiar territory for Zendejas
Before becoming a key figure in Liga MX, Zendejas came up through FC Dallas’ academy and debuted professionally in MLS. Though he previously declined opportunities to return, the door has never been fully shut. During MLS All-Star week in July, he acknowledged the possibility, but stressed he was happy with Las Aguilas.
“Obviously, I miss home… [MLS] is a goal for me, but I'm happy where I'm at right now,” he said. “They treat me good… I’m in a very good spot, and hopefully I’ll look to MLS down the road.”
His current form with América
Zendejas, 27, is delivering one of his most complete seasons in Mexico and remains a core piece in André Jardine’s system. His one-on-one ability, versatility on the wings, and steady production have made him the face of América’s attack this season.
Playoffs ahead
America kick off a highly anticipated Liga MX quarterfinal on Nov. 26 against Monterrey.
