AFP
FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Daily Fantasy Game: Here's how to play and win daily prizes during the tournament in Qatar
Fantasy game for FIFA Arab Cup
The FIFA Arab Cup 2025 seems to be bigger and better. As the marquee Arab tournament, set to be held in Qatar, draws ever so close, the excitement is building steadily.
The latest news to come out is the announcement of a fantasy game for the tournament which starts on 1st December and runs till 18th December.
The fantasy game is a literal gamechanger for the tournament, with fans not only able to anticipate the mouthwatering matches that the tournament will feature but also having high-stakes real-time involvement through the game.
- SC
How to play FIFA Arab Cup Daily Fantasy Game?
The Fantasy Game for the FIFA Arab Cup will be available through the official FIFA app. Fans can install the app on their smartphones and access the game on the PlayZone tab of the app.
The game will have a daily fantasy challenge throughout the length of the competition, allowing fans to don the role of a football manager themselves.
The Daily Fantasy Game allows users to build a team of seven players from the teams that are playing on a particular matchday of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025.
Fans get points as per the performance on the pitch of their players, with points awarded for actions of the players like goals, assists, clean sheets, key passes, saves and successful tackles.
Importantly, the game is free for all fans. Just login using your FIFA ID or create a free one.
What prizes are on offer for winning Daily Fantasy Game?
Fans playing the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Daily Fantasy Game can also look forward to winning various prizes which are offered by the Local Organising Committee (LOC).
The prizes will be awarded at the end of each matchday to topscoring users including match tickets for future games of the tournament.
Interestingly, fans can also compete against their friends by creating mini-leagues and private leagues. The game will be available in all FIFA languages, including Arabic.
What more?
The FIFA Arab Cup was a remarkable success back in 2021 when it first came under the aegis of FIFA and hosted in Qatar. The 2025 edition promises to be another successful tournament in Qatar, following a host of FIFA tournaments that have been organised in the country including the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
Advertisement