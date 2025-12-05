Getty
'It's our fault' - Goalscorer Diogo Dalot reveals what went wrong for Man Utd in disappointing West Ham draw
Terrace taunts: Boos from the crowd after West Ham stalemate
Ruben Amorim’s side have suffered just one defeat through their last eight games, but have only emerged victorious in one of five - with three stalemates being played out during that run. The latest of those saw visitors from east London leave Old Trafford with a share of the points.
Dalot had fired United in front against West Ham, as he produced a composed finish just before the hour mark, but Soungoutou Magassa restored parity seven minutes from the end as the Red Devils stumbled their way over the line and were subjected to boos when the final whistle blew.
What went wrong for Man Utd? Dalot explains
Dalot told Sky Sports afterwards: “Disappointed. At 1-0 up with 30 minutes to go, I think we have to control the game much more. Especially at Old Trafford. We cannot get as anxious as we got after the goal. We were maybe a little bit more sloppy with the ball possession. Obviously disappointed with the draw. We had the game, there.”
He added on United’s lack of control, which is considered to be the main reason why they allowed two precious points to slip through their net: “It's the solution that we need to find. It can be various things. It shouldn't be like this because you are fighting 60 minutes to score a goal and then when it happens you should keep doing the same things, even more controlling, longer possession so we can be dominant. Especially the play that goes to the corner that we conceded - that's the kind of play that we need to avoid, especially against teams that are good on the counter.
“And we knew today that they were going to be looking for counter-attacks and set plays and unfortunately we couldn't hold the result but in the end we have to look to ourselves - I think it's more our fault, than credit to West Ham.”
Memorable moment: First home Premier League goal for Dalot
While Dalot was left frustrated against West Ham, he did register his first Premier League goal for United at Old Trafford - and just his fourth in the English top-flight through 151 appearances. He said of that achievement: “It's a great feeling. Any time you have the opportunity to score for a club like this, it's amazing. Especially at the Stretford End. But in the end, the taste is not the same, I would change that for the three points without thinking.
“But I'm happy to help the team in any way, whether that's with a goal or whatever. But this type of result, it just gives you something to look at. We cannot be winning at home with 30 minutes to go and not controlling the game.”
Man Utd fixtures: Trip to rock-bottom Wolves next up
The versatile 26-year-old said of how significant United’s latest result could be, as they missed out on the chance to fill a European qualification spot: “I think it's massive. We're at the time of the year where you cannot drop too many points, otherwise the distance to the top will be even higher.
“This season, the distance is short, but it will come to a time when everyone starts spreading out and we want to be there, we want to be in the top four, top five. That's the aim, we have to be there. Today we had a big chance, I think that's why the disappointment is even bigger.”
United will see all of their top four-chasing rivals play again before they return to the field, with Amorim’s side last up in the next round of fixtures - with a trip to rock-bottom Wolves, who have not won a game all season, set to be taken in on Monday.
