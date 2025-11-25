'It WILL happen!' - Diego Simeone reveals which club he wants to manage after Atletico Madrid as iconic Argentine plots next move

Ahead of Atletico decisive Champions League meeting with Inter, Simeone created headlines by revealing his desire to manage the Italian giants in the future. The Argentine coach discussed both the match and Inter’s strengths, while simultaneously acknowledging his emotional connection to the Nerazzurri from his days as a player. His comments arrived at a delicate moment for Atletico, who have been inconsistent in Europe, struggling for momentum despite a handful of strong results and needing to protect their home advantage.

In the build-up to the fixture, Simeone analysed Inter as one of the most complete sides in the competition and highlighted their attacking structure, depth, and character. At the same time, he contrasted Inter’s Champions League dominance - a perfect 12 points - with Atletico’s mixed league-stage campaign, which includes emphatic wins but damaging defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal. The pressure surrounding Atleti’s European fate, combined with Simeone’s remarks about his long-term future, ensured his comments rapidly became the focus of media attention in both Spain and Italy.

The backdrop of Simeone’s remarks also includes growing scrutiny over Atletico’s season trajectory, with injuries to key players and fluctuating performances adding uncertainty. Inter’s arrival in Madrid heightened the sense of urgency for Atlético, who must secure positive results to stay on track for the knockout rounds. In that context, Simeone’s admission about his dream job became as significant as his tactical assessment of the match ahead.