Colorado Rapids and head coach Chris Armas mutually agree to part ways after missing MLS playoffs
The Armas era
Armas' tenure now concluded after two seasons, with the first proving highly successful. In that first season, he guided the club back to the MLS Cup playoffs as well as a third-place finish in the 2024 Leagues Cup, effectively turning around a club that had been struggling prior to his arrival.
The Rapids confirmed that discussions over a potential contract extension took place, but both the club and Armas himself agreed to part ways following this season.
“We’re grateful to Chris for the professionalism and passion he brought to the club,” Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith said in a statement. “He helped our group take meaningful steps forward over the past two seasons and leaves behind a strong culture that will serve us well as we begin this next chapter.”
Off the pitch, Armas was also elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame this year, largely based on his stellar MLS playing career.
Disappointing end to 2025
The Rapids went into the final day of the season with a chance to make the playoffs, but Armas' side ultimately fell short. Tied 1-1 late with Los Angeles FC, the Rapids took the lead in the 87th minute on a goal from Darren Yapi, seemingly booking their postseason ticket. Just three minutes later, though, LAFC equalized, effectively dooming the Rapids' season.
With the defeat, the Rapids finished on 41 points, good for 11th place. They had the same point total as both the San Jose Earthquakes and Real Salt Lake, but it was Salt Lake that booked the postseason spot on the final day of the MLS season.
In the end, the Rapids missed out despite taking a big swing this summer to sign Paxten Aaronson, who was brought in to join fellow USMNT veterans like Zack Steffen, Reggie Cannon, and Sam Vines on the team. Additionally, the club added former Arsenal defender Rob Holding to the squad, although the centerback featured in just six games down the stretch.
'Incredibly proud of the work we’ve done'
Armas issued a statement reflecting on the positives of his tenure:
“I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done here and the progress the team has made,” said Armas. “I want to thank the Kroenke family, Kevin Demoff, and Pádraig [Smith], along with the players, staff, and the Rapids community, for their trust and support. This is a special club with passionate fans, and I’ll always be grateful for my time in Colorado.”
Coaching search begins
The club says the process of identifying a new head coach has already begun, while conversations about the coaching staff as a whole are ongoing. Smith is set to meet with the media on Thursday to reflect on the season and discuss the club's offseason plans.
