'Chivas have to think about being champions' - Confident Raúl Rangel says no one wants to face Rojiblancos in the Liguilla
Chivas close the regular season on a strong run
Few teams in Liga MX have shown as much progress this season as Chivas. The club’s resurgence under Milito has been remarkable, and goalkeeper Raúl Rangel believes this version of the Rojiblancos is ready to compete for everything.
In an interview with FOX, the young goalkeeper highlighted the team’s growth and the mentality shift that has come with it:
"Honestly, I’ll tell you - yes, I think we’re capable of great things. The team looks good, you can see the improvement, the maturity. Players like Sandoval, ‘La Hormiga’ González, and now Richy Ledezma have really stepped up. At first, it took them some time, but now they look solid, confident, and composed," said the Mexican international.
"We’re going to be a team no one will want to face"
Rangel also had a message for Chivas’ potential opponents in the postseason. Confident in the team’s form, he believes no one will want to draw El Rebaño in the knockout rounds.
"We’re going to be a team no one will want to face - a team that’s been getting stronger every week. Aside from Toluca, we’ve gone toe-to-toe with every top side in the league," he said.
Rangel confident this team can compete for the title
The goalkeeper made it clear that Chivas’ mindset is all about going for the title - something the club hasn’t achieved since 2017.
"Chivas have to think about being champions. That’s what we work for every tournament; it’s always the main goal," said Rangel, who also hopes to secure a place in Mexico’s national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Finally, he spoke about the mentality Milito has instilled in the squad during this final stretch of the campaign.
"The message has been clear - stick to the game plan from Day 1. The coach told us to treat every match like a final, and we still have one more to go against Monterrey. That’s been our approach: playing each game with full commitment and maximum seriousness," Rangel said.
What comes next?
Chivas will close out the regular season at home against Monterrey, aiming to secure valuable points to maintain their direct spot in the Liguilla.
