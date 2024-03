History made! Bruma becomes first player who isn't Cristiano Ronaldo to wear Portugal's iconic No.7 shirt since 2007 in goalscoring display against Sweden Cristiano RonaldoPortugalPortugal vs SwedenSwedenFriendlies

Bruma made his way into the history books as he became the only player, barring Cristiano Ronaldo, to wear Portugal's iconic No.7 shirt since 2007.