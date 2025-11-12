AFP
Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta accused of fraud in South American entertainment scheme as ex-midfielder faces €500k lawsuit
Iniesta accused of fraud
Iniesta is known throughout the world as one of the greatest midfielders to ever grace the game. The former star won the World Cup with Spain and countless domestic trophies during his incredible career with Barcelona. Now it's claimed that his glowing reputation was used to help attract investment in Peru for a series of entertainment events run by Iniesta's companies, Never Say Never (NSN) Barcelona and its subsidiary NSN Sudamérica, that simply did not take place, according to De Telegraaf.
An international soccer friendly and a K-pop festival were among the events promised that never happened, while prosecutors allege the Upa Upa Fest did go ahead but generated significant losses. These losses subsequently led to the cancellation of a legends match and a planned friendly between Cienciano and Nacional de Quito.
Barcelona legend 'led by the wrong people'
Iniesta has yet to respond publicly to the allegations but La Sexta reports the former Barcelona star has been "affected" by the events. Sources close to the former player claim he was "led by the wrong people, which harmed him and third parties". The accusations have been denied, although it has been claimed one of the companies involved "is being liquidated in order to pay for everything they left behind".
One of those affected, Emilio Lozano, has claimed thousands were invested into planned football matches and concerts due to be organised by Iniesta's companies. Lozano told the program 'Y ahora Sonsoles': [There was] no notification whatsoever. We found out that the company was in liquidation. They never took responsibility for anything, even though they supposedly were going to."
According to Peruvian media, the Public Prosecutor's Office is now investigating whether "the money raised in Peru was transferred to accounts abroad" and if Iniesta's image was used to tempt investors. It has been alleged "that prestige was only used to attract capital from Peruvian businessmen under the deception that it would be invested in major events, but these events never took place".
Could Iniesta face charges?
The investigation into the fraud allegations are continuing, meaning Iniesta could potentially face criminal charges. Prosecutors are reportedly planning to request further documentation from all parties involved, with Iniesta yet to comment publicly on the matter.
What next for Iniesta?
Iniesta has spoken about his future after hanging up his illustrious boots last year at the age of 40. The former midfielder has admitted he would like to head into coaching but is in no rush. He told FourFourTwo: "For now, I plan to stay in Dubai for 2025. There are family logistics to consider, like our children’s education, so we’ll try to manage it all. I’m also working on projects that allow me to keep learning. I don’t have time to get bored, everything is different. I still have the passion and enthusiasm to do what I do with dedication.
"I’m doing a bit of everything – this is a new chapter of my life where I want to grow and explore different things. I have several businesses, such as my agency Never Say Never (NSN) or Mikakus Barcelona, a trainer company. I’m pursuing new interests with my team and we’ve invested in an exciting project at the Danish club Helsingor. I’ll try to absorb as much knowledge as possible over the coming months. I’m also enthusiastic about studying for my coaching licence in the future.
"I know many people expect me to coach Barca one day, but right now I’m not thinking about that. That’s a huge responsibility, especially since I’m just starting out. Of course, it’s my home, and hopefully one day I’ll return – we’ll see in what capacity and when. It would be beautiful. [Pep] Guardiola, Xavi and then Iniesta? Yeah, sounds good…"
