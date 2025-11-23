Arsenal are licking their lips! Vincent Kompany insists Bayern Munich 'will solve' set-piece weakness after again conceding from dead-ball situations

Bayern sit top of the Bundesliga after the opening 11 games of the season having claimed 31 points from 33 available. In the process, the Bavarian giants have conceded just eight league goals, the fewest in Germany's top tier this term, as they maintain their seemingly unstoppable march towards back-to-back Bundesliga crowns.

However, of the eight goals they have shipped, six have come from set-piece situations, which is a concern ahead of Wednesday's Champions League game at Arsenal. The Gunners, like Bayern, boast a 100 percent record in European action this season having won their opening four league phase games.

Arsenal sit top of the Premier League table following their opening 11 matches of the season, and have a chance to go six points clear of second-placed Chelsea when they welcome Tottenham to the Emirates on Sunday afternoon. A key reason behind the Gunners rise to top spot in England's top tier has been their proficiency from set pieces.

Mikel Arteta's mean have scored 10 goals from dead-ball situations, more than any other team in the Premier League this season, and their ability to challenge any team from corners of free kicks will pose a huge threat to Bayern in midweek.