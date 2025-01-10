Arsenal blocked from signing Alexander Isak! Gunners unable to afford Newcastle's British transfer record asking price as search for top striker continues
Arsenal are reportedly being prevented from formalising their interest in Newcastle striker Alexander Isak as they cannot afford his asking price.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Gunners in the market for more firepower
- Hold long-standing interest in Swedish star
- Would take more than £115m to get deal done