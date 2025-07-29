Antony rejects TWO transfer offers as Man Utd outcast makes firm decision on his future

Manchester United outcast Antony has rejected transfer offers from Botafogo and his boyhood club, Sao Paulo. The winger has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer after falling out of favour with Ruben Amorim. Antony spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Real Betis, where he impressed by scoring nine goals.

Antony makes firm decision on his future

Won't return to his homeland

Rejected offers from two Brazilian clubs