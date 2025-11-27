Ange Postecoglou tipped for shock return to management with Premier League strugglers but faces competition from Brendan Rodgers

Rodgers, who stunned Celtic supporters last month by resigning and exiting Parkhead for the second time in his career, is reportedly eager for a Premier League return. His departure sparked a furious statement from Celtic chief Dermot Desmond, who accused him of behaviour that was "divisive, misleading and self-serving".

He told Celtic's official club website: "Brendan Rodgers has today tendered his resignation as manager of Celtic Football Club. I want to acknowledge Brendan’s contribution across his two spells as manager, during which he helped deliver success that forms part of the club’s modern history. However, I must also express my deep disappointment at the way the past several months have unfolded.

"When we brought Brendan back to Celtic two years ago, it was done with complete trust and belief in his ability to lead the club into a new era of sustained success. Unfortunately, his conduct and communication in recent months have not reflected that trust. In June, both Michael Nicholson and I expressed to Brendan that we were keen to offer him a contract extension, to reaffirm the club’s full backing and long-term commitment to him. He said he would need to think about it and revert. Yet in subsequent press conferences, Brendan implied that the club had made no commitment to offer him a contract. That was simply untrue."

Despite the acrimony, Rodgers’ coaching reputation remains largely intact. His time at Leicester saw him deliver an FA Cup triumph and consecutive European qualifications before the Foxes’ late nosedive in 2023.

