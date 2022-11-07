Zaha reveals how Crystal Palace plotted to defeat West Ham United

Wilfried Zaha has explained how Crystal Palace achieved their 2-1 Premier League victory against West Ham United on Sunday.

Zaha cancelled out Benrahma goal to put Palace level

He later provided an assist for Olise's winner

Zaha attributes win to team talk before game

WHAT HAPPENED? In the fixture at London Stadium, the Hammers took the lead against the run of play courtesy of Algeria international Said Benrahma, but the Ivorian winger levelled matters for the Eagles with four minutes left to the half-time break.

With the game headed for a draw, Zaha started a move from the middle before laying the pass to Michael Olise, who scored what turned out to be the winner in stoppage time.

Zaha has revealed how a pre-match talk with the players won them the points in the away fixture.

WHAT DID ZAHA SAY? “We ain’t had the best of luck with our away games. So today [Sunday], me personally I let the lads know we have to play with character," Zaha told the club website after the game.

" We’ve got amazing talent but when we go away from home we’ve got to be as strong as we are at home and just not be bullied. The result was just amazing.

“I feel like if we just play our game and stamp our authority on games we’re good enough. Obviously in some games you have to suffer but I feel like today we dominated. We gave a goal away out of the blue but we dominated and we got the points we deserved.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 29-year-old Zaha has now scored six top-flight goals from 12 matches and has accumulated 1,059 minutes of playing time. In addition, he has chipped in with two assists.

Zaha's first goal of the season came in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool on August 15. Last season, he featured in 33 matches for Palace, scored 14 goals and provided one assist.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZAHA? He will hope to start when Palace travel to face Newcastle United in the third round of the Carabao Cup at St. James' Park on Wednesday.

Palace will then return to league action with a date against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.