Yannick Bolasie returns to Everton after terminating Aston Villa loan

The DR Congo international ended his temporary stay at Villa Park prematurely and returns to his Premier League club

Yannick Bolasie has returned to Everton after triggering an option to return to his parent club on Monday, the Championship club confirmed.

The 29-year-old was supposed to spend the entire campaign at Aston Villa after joining them on loan in August but took a decision to go back to the Goodison Park this month.

Bolasie scored two and provided five assists in 21 appearances for the Clarets and was in action for 59 minutes in their 2-2 draw against Hull City on Saturday.

“Aston Villa can confirm that Yannick Bolasie is returning to Everton after the player exercised an option to return to his parent club,” read the club statement.

“The club would like to thank Yannick for his contribution to Aston Villa during his loan spell and wish him all the best in his future career.”

Bolasie was sent out on loan after struggling to hold down a regular place in Marco Silva’s team last season and it remains to be seen if the Congolese star will move to another club for the remainder of the season.

The Lyon-born attacker joined Everton from Crystal Palace in 2016 and has registered two goals in 32 outings for the Merseyside outfit across all competitions.