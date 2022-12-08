World Cup: Fifa appoints top Caf and PSL referee Gomes for Argentina vs Netherlands quarter-final
- Gomes will officiate in his third game in Qatar
- World renowned Mateu will be the man in charge of the match
- Gomes could retire after the World Cup
WHAT HAPPENED? The eagerly anticipated World Cup quarter-final encounter will take place at Lusail Iconic Stadium in the Qatari city of Lusail.
The match will be headlined by a battle between Lionel Messi of Argentina and the Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk.
Gomes' colleague Antonio Mateu has been appointed as the match referee and the Spanish official will be in charge of the game with a semi-final spot at stake.
Fifa provided details regarding the fixture between Argentina and Netherlands on their officialwebsite.
MATCH OFFICIALS AS PER FIFA WEBSITE:
Referee: Antonio Mateu
Assistant Referee 1: Pau Cebrian Devis
Assistant Referee 2: Roberto Diaz Perez Del Palomar
Fourth Official: Victor Gomes
THE BIGGER PICTURE: It will be the third match that Gomes has been involved in at the ongoing global showpiece which started on November 20.
The 39-year-old took charge of defending champions France's 4-1 victory over Australia on November 22 in a Group D encounter.
He also served as the match referee during Spain's shock 2-1 defeat to Japan in a Group E clash on December 1.
WHAT IS NEXT FOR GOMES?: The two-time PSL Referee of the Season will be hoping to take charge of a few more matches in this prestigious tournament before contemplating retirement.
Gomes has indicated that he is strongly considering retiring from officiating after the World Cup.
