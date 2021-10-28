World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Ajax’s Onana returns to Cameroon squad for Malawi and Cote d’Ivoire

Cameroon have named a strong 32-man squad for November’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Malawi and Cameroon, with Andre Onana making the cut.

The Ajax goalkeeper was initially handed a 12-month suspension for failing an out-of-competition doping test, with his Dutch club claiming their number one accidentally took medicine prescribed for his wife.

Nevertheless, the sanction was reduced to nine months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in June – which means his suspension would end on November 4.

And the Indomitable Lions have taken advantage of this to invite him for their last two games against the Flames and the blockbuster clash versus the Elephants.

Aside from Onana, other goalkeepers called up are Vita Club's Simon Omossola, Greece based Devis Epassy, Akwa United's Jean Efala and Nlend Narcisse Junior.

Also making the cut are Olympique Lyon’s Karl Toko Ekambi, Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Napoli’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Standard Liege’s Collins Fai and Gent’s Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui.

Others include Philadelphia Union's Olivier Mbaizo, Nantes' Jean-Charles Castelletto and Hellas Verona's Martin Hongla.

The Indomitable Lions take on Malawi on November 13 at the Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg before welcoming Cote d’Ivoire three days later to the Japoma Stadium in Douala.

After four matches played so far, Toni Conceicao’s men are second in Group D after garnering nine points.

Since making their maiden World Cup appearance at Spain 1982- where they crashed out in the group phase, the five-time African kings have participated in the seven tournaments.

Their best outing remains a quarter-final finish at the 1990 edition staged in Italy. Despite leading 2-1 against England at the Stadio San Paolo, Naples, the African team bowed 3-2 to the Three Lions after extra-time with Gary Lineker bagging a brace from the penalty mark.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Omossola Simon, Epassy Devis, Efala Komguep. Jean Nlend Narcisse, Junior Onana Andre

Defenders: Fai Collins, Mbaizo Olivier, Ngadeu Michael, Castelleto Jean Charles, Oyongo Bitolo , Ambroise Billong Jean Claude Samuel Kotto Jerome Onguene, Tchamba Duplex, Nouhou Tolo



Midfielders: Jean Onana, Kunde Malong, Zambo Anguissa, Oum Gouet, Samuel Hongla, Martin Lea Siliki, James Neyou Yvan



Forwards: Tawamba Kana, Ganago Ignatius, Bassogog Christian, Choupo Moting, Bahoken Stephane, Toko Ekambi Karl , Moumi Ngamaleu, Lambert Guem, Araina Aboubakar, Vincent Paul Georges Ntep.