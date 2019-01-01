Women’s World Cup: Nigeria’s Nnadozie - France think they will score more than eight

The Super Falcons are desperate to progress to the next round, so they must avoid defeat against the World Cup hosts

Chiamaka Nnadozie believes will not lose to in Monday’s Women’s World Cup clash.

After a stuttering start to the competition against Norway, the Super Falcons bounced back with a 2-0 triumph over . And they must now avoid defeat against Les Bleues to qualify from Group A.

Valerie Gauvin scored a hat-trick for France as an experimental Nigerian side suffered an 8-0 obliteration in a friendly played in April 2018.

However, 18-year-old Nnadozie who made her World Cup debut against Korea feels her side is charged to avoid a repeat of Le Mans whitewash.

“I know they will feel relaxed, think that they will maybe score more than eight goals,” she told Fifa website.



“It’s going to be a tough game. They are one of the best teams in the competition, but we are letting them know that it’s not going to be like that again.



“That was last year. I know we are not going to lose. We are going to make our country proud.”

She made her debut at the #FIFAWWC at just 18 in goal last time out – and kept a clean sheet 🧤



Keep doing your thing, Chiamaka Nnadozie 🇳🇬@FIFAWWC_NGA | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/TrCFuWDbdn — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 17, 2019

Not conceding a goal against the Asians at the Stade des Alpes, Grenoble means that Nnadozie becomes the youngest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet at the Women’s World Cup at 18 years and 186 days, and that feat means a lot to her.

“After the match, when I saw the post, I was so happy,” she continued. “A young girl like me getting a good record, I was so proud of myself.

“I am so proud of the defence. They did great. I know I couldn’t do it without them – they made it possible for me.”

Nigeria sit in third position with three points after two matches.