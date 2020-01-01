Women's Premier League schedule changed in Nigeria

The organisers have announced a shock postponement of the women's top-flight league due to the failure of clubs' compliance

The commencement of the 2020 Women's Premier League season was scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 but it will now take place a week later, according to the organisers.

The expected decision taken by the board was surprisingly not due to the increasing spread of coronavirus which already hit 148 countries, with Nigeria confirming its third positive case on Tuesday.

In a letter to clubs on Tuesday, the Nigeria Women's Football League secretariat announced the shock postponement 24 hours to the country's women's top-flight season.

In a release Ayo Abdulrahaman, the NWFL board's Chief Operating Officer explained the development was owed to a few reasons, including the inability of clubs to offset their debts.

While apologising for the late postponement notice, he further assures they will comply with the new kick-off date.

"We are constraint to postpone the 2019/2020 Women's Premier League kick-off owing to registration irregularities by some clubs," the statement read on Tuesday.

"The irregularities range from the refusal of some clubs to submit evidence of payment of players' wages, completion of comprehensive medical reports.

"The clubs affected are Ibom Angels FC, Pelican Stars, FC Robo Queens, Dream Stars Ladies FC, Heartland Queens FC, Royal Queens FC, Abia Angels FC, Adamawa Queens FC, Confluence Queens FC, Sunshine Queens FC, Osun Babes FC, and Delta Queens FC.

"In view of these inadequacies, the 2019/2020 kick-off has been postponed for a week to provide the opportunity for the defaulting clubs to meet up with the registration requirements.

Therefore, the 2019/2020 Women's Premier League will now kick-off on the 25th of March, 2020. We regret any inconveniences this postponement might cause.

