Ubani and Tijani headline Nigeria squad for Fifa U17 World Cup

Manu Garba has submitted his 21-man squad for the competition in Brazil as the country gun for a record sixth title

have confirmed their squad list for the 2019 Fifa U17 World Cup which starts in on October 26.

Giant Brilliants forward Wisdom Ubani leads the Golden Eaglets' frontline after finishing as the team's top scorer at the U17 Afcon earlier this year with three goals.

Samson Tijani will lead the country's charge for glory in Brazil as captain while West Ham's Daniel Jinadu and Bournemouth's Joseph Oluwabusola also made the cut to provide competition for Sunday Stephen between the sticks.

Nigeria missed out on the last edition of the U17 World Cup in and will be hoping to rule the world again after their last triumph came in 2015.

The Golden Eaglets, who finished fourth at the 2019 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in , have been paired against Hungary, and in Group B.

They will begin their quest for a sixth world title against Hungary on October 26, at the Estadio Olimpico in Goiania.

Full squad list

Goalkeepers: Sunday Stephen (Football College Academy), Joseph Oluwabusola (Bournemouth), Daniel Jinadu ( ).

Defenders: Charles Etim (Blessed Stars Academy), Ferdinard Ikenna (A&B FC), Usman Ibrahim (Giant Brilliants FC), Quadri Edun (G12 FC).

Midfielders: Samson Tijani (Collings Edwin FC), Hamzat Ojediran (Jossy United FC), Peter Agba (Falala FC), Daniel Francis (FC Hearts), Monsuru Opeyemi (B. Angel FC), Ibrahim Said (Dabo Babes Academy).

Forwards: Oluwatimilehin Adeniyi ( Dreams FC), Olakunle Olusegun (ABS FC), Wisdom Ubani (Giant Brilliants FC), Peter Olawale (Delta ), Akinkunmi Amoo (Sidos FC), Ibraheem Jabaar (Ijebu FC), Abba Bichi (Talentbase Sport FC), Divine Nwachukwu (Riverline FC).