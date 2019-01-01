'We will do all to win' - Bayelsa Queens' Charity Reuben eyes NWPL glory

The Restoration Ladies are seeking to reclaim the league diadem, and the forward is upbeat about their chances

Bayelsa Queens striker Charity Reuben wants to celebrate her first ever title success in Sunday's final against Nasarawa Amazons in Lagos.

Reuben's solitary effort was all the Restorations ladies needed to overcome Sunshine Queens 1-0 to reach the Nigeria Women Premier League Super Four final at the Agege Statdium.

And the former youth international, who finished as joint-top scorer with seven goals last season, is vowing to power her side for a first league diadem since 2007.

"It is obvious we are heading somewhere and definitely we are going to finish the job on Sunday," Reuben told media.

"We are all out for it and I promise to add more goals to the one I already scored against Sunshine Queens.

"Scoring goals, creating assists will help us win our game against Nasarawa Amazons. We have just one hurdle to cross before we become Champions again.

“We are ready for the game [against Nasarawa Amazons] and we would do all we can to win," she concluded.

If they subdue Nasarawa at Agege on Sunday, Bayelsa Queens will be lifting their fourth Nigeria Women Premier League crown.