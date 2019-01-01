Watford's Dele-Bashiru and Montreal Impact's Okwonkwo join Nigeria U23 camp

The foreign-based stars have joined Imama Amapakabo's squad in preparing for next month's continental tournament billed for Egypt

midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru and attacker Orji Okwonkwo have joined in preparing for the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations in .

The duo joins midfielder Kelechi Nwakali as the latest foreign-based players to team up with the Olympic Eagles at their Abuja training camp.

Dele-Bashiru is yet to play for Watford in the Premier League this term since his summer move from but he played a part in their 3-0 win over Coventry City back in August, racking up 18 minutes of action.

On the back of an impressive outing in the with Montreal Impact where he scored eight goals, Okwonkwo boosts the attacking options available for Imama Amapakabo ahead of next month's outing.

Article continues below

Nigeria have been drawn against , Zambia and in Group B of the youth competition which kicks off in Cairo on November 8.

Imama Amapakabo's men need to navigate their way past the group stage to boost their chances of qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

They will begin their title defence campaign against Ivory Coast at Al-Salam Stadium on November 9.