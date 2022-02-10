Union Berlin’s Awoniyi reveals 'dream' of playing Premier League football

Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi has expressed his desire of playing in the Premier League.

The Nigeria international moved to the German capital on a permanent basis in a £6.5million (€7.5m/$9m) deal from Liverpool in 2021.

At the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei in the ongoing campaign, Awoniyi has contributed nine goals in 18 league appearances for Urs Fischer’s side.

Although he has four seasons left with the Berlin-based outfit, he has not hidden his desire to represent an English top-flight team in future.

"The Premier League is my dream. Everyone knows that, even here at the club," Awoniyi told Kicker.de.

"If I lived in England, it would be easier for my wife and child, if only because of the language. In addition, my sister and a brother live on the island."

Having impressed with the Nigeria U17 and U20 teams, the 24-year-old was signed by Liverpool in 2015 from Imperial Academy before he was sent out on loan to German second-tier outfit FSV Frankfurt.

Unable to secure a UK work permit, he spent the next six seasons out on a series of loans, spending time at FSV Frankfurt in the German Second Division, Eredivisie outfit NEC Nijmegen and Belgium’s Mouscron and Gent.

In the 2019-20 season, he was shipped to Mainz. There, he made 22 appearances, scoring five times to help the Carnival Club secure qualification for the Uefa Europa Conference League.

On September 19, 2020, Awoniyi left for his seventh loan spell – joining Union Berlin and nine months later, he was signed on a permanent basis by the club.

Article continues below

Even after his inability to feature for Jurgen Klopp’s men in any competitive game, Awoniyi said his time at Liverpool was a ‘great’ period for his career.

“I have always said that Liverpool is one of the best things that happened to me as a footballer because they gave me the platform to achieve my dream and with them, I have no regret at all,” he told Tribal Football.

“I do not see not being able to play a game in the Premier League as a regret because in life, with time, everything is still possible. So I can count my time as a Liverpool player as something great for my career."