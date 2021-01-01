Umotong the heroine as Lewes pip leaders Leicester City

The Nigerian was the standout performer as her effort steered her side to an important home win over the champions in their latest fixture

Ini Umotong scored the winner for Lewes as they secured a 1-0 victory over Leicester City in Sunday's FA Women's Championship encounter.

The Nigerian has continued to impress in front of goal since she arrived at the Dripping Pan from Swedish side Vaxjo in January.

Before Sunday's fixture, she had scored five goals in all competitions, including a goal in a 2-1 defeat to Southampton last time out, and went on to increase her tally against Leicester.

For the visitors, Leicester had already confirmed their promotion to the English Women's Super League with two games to spare and were only hoping to end their fantastic campaign without defeat.

Umotong netted the match-winner from the penalty spot in the 20th minute to ensure her English side ended their campaign at home on a high.

The 26-year-old was involved in the match from start to finish and has now scored six goals in all competitions for Lewes this season.

The victory was Lewes' eighth of the season and also took them to fifth position on the log with 28 points from 19 matches.

Up next, Lewes will aim to end their current season in style when they take on ninth-placed side Crystal Palace on May 5.

At Crystal Palace, Umotong will also be hoping to sign off her first season with Lewes in a high by adding to her tally.