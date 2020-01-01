Udeze advises Rohr on Yobo’s best Super Eagles role

The 39-year-old believes the former national team captain has the experience to help the West Africans to greater success

Former international Ifeanyi Udeze has advised Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr to assign assistant manager Joseph Yobo as the team’s defensive trainer.

Yobo was appointed as the national team’s assistant in February by the Football Federation (NFF) as a replacement for Imama Amapakabo, who was sacked after performing poorly at Wafu, Chan and Olympic qualifiers.

The former Super Eagles captain delivered solid defensive displays for his clubs and country during his playing years before his retirement.

More teams

Yobo spent most of his career with , where he made 220 league appearances after moving from , initially on loan before penning a permanent deal.

The former centre-back, who also played for Turkish Super Lig side and Belgian club Standard Liege, had 101 caps for the Super Eagles, the joint-highest with Vincent Enyeama.

Udeze, who made 35 appearances for the three-time African champions, feels Yobo has garnered enough experience to help the national team’s defence.

“In this modern era of coaching, apart from the head coach, who coordinates all the departments, assistant coaches are assigned to manage some departments of the team. That’s why I think Yobo should be deployed to the Eagles’ defence and defensive midfield,” Udeze told the Guardian.

“He has played at the highest level of football and acquired enough experience, So, handling these areas will not be a problem for him.

“We should understand that club football is different from national team games. Yobo should be in a better position to talk to the players on the best approach and positioning in the national team.”

The Super Eagles were billed to take on Sierra Leone in qualifiers back in March before the game was postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Article continues below

Caf recently released a statement postponing the Africa Cup of Nations from 2021 to January 2022 due to the spread of the pandemic to the continent while it is yet to be known when the qualifiers will resume.

The Super Eagles currently lead Group L with six points after victories against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

Udeze started his career with Bendel Insurance and went on to play for Kavala, Thessaloniki, West Bromwich Albion and before his retirement.