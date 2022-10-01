Thomas Partey has scored for Arsenal against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby on Saturday.

Partey started despite doubts over his fitness

Scored first-half opener in the derby

Kane equalized for Spurs 11 minutes later

WHAT HAPPENED? Partey – who has attempted 57 shots from outside the box in the Premier League for Arsenal – broke the deadlock in the 20th minute with a superb strike.

Bukayo Saka did well in holding onto the ball before he released it to Ben White, who later found the Ghanaian outside the box.

Partey – with his right foot - found the top corner to give the Gunners the lead on their own turf. Hugo Lloris could do little to save Spurs from going down as the home side took a deserved lead in the first half.

However, Arsenal were pegged back as Harry Kane equalised for the visitors from the spot in the 31st minute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Partey started for Arsenal just after the international break, in which he was not available for Ghana.

The midfielder returned to England after he picked up a knock as Ghana prepared to take on Brazil and Nicaragua in friendlies.

His place in the Black Stars squad had to be filled by Iddrisu Baba.

ALL EYES ON: His involvement for Mikel Arteta’s side is set to raise more eyebrows as Partey starts in the first game after the international friendly after missing the friendlies.

However, a run of games for Arsenal – which will keep him fit - should be a welcome development as he is set to be part of Otto Addo’s World Cup squad.

THE VERDICT: Partey’s contribution in the derby is standing out so far; he has a 90% passing accuracy, 38 touches, and two key passes already.

In regard to his defensive contributions, he has made two interceptions and one clearance.