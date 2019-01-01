Tampines Rovers slot two past Balestier Khalsa
Comments()
AFC Social Media
Tampines Rovers defeated Balestier Khalsa 2-0 in the Singapore Cup to second in Group A and keep alive their hopes of progressing into the semi-finals of the competition.
The deadlock was broken in the second when Stags hitman Jordan Webb broke the deadlock in the 60th minute. Ryutaro Megumi would double his side's lead next in the 79th minute.
Tampines will next play Home United - who drew 2-2 with Warriors FC in their encounter.