Swansea City to hold talks over Andre Ayew future

The Swans are hoping to have the Black Stars captain next season following their elimination from the play-offs

are set to hold talks with Andre Ayew over his future in the next few days, manager Steve Cooper has confirmed.

The Swans' hopes of playing in the Premier League were dashed on Wednesday after bowing to a 3-1 loss against .

Ayew's strike gave Swansea City a 1-0 lead in the first leg but goals from Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Marcondes and Brian Mbeumo in the return fixture turned the result around at Griffin Park.

More teams

The 30-year-old is believed to be targeting top-flight football but Cooper is keen on having the Ghanaian striker, who stands as the club's top scorer with 18 goals for the 2020-21 season, at his disposal.

"I think that's a conversation me and Andre need to have," Cooper was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"I would like nothing more than for Andre to be playing with us again next season.

"We have seen the real level of player he is this year, with the goals he has scored and the impact he has had on and off the pitch. It's been brilliant to work with him.

"But I understand Andre is a better player than the Championship. That's a matter of fact and I am sure he will have offers to do that."

With a year remaining on his contract, Cooper said there would be contract discussions with Ayew, who left in 2018.

Article continues below

"We need to have a good conversation over the next couple of days. We trust each other 100 per cent and in the end we will come to a resolution that's right for everybody," he added.

"I understand that it'll be a talking point, whether he stays or goes.

"Whatever Andre decides to do, he will have thought about it long and hard about it, that's for sure, and we'll see where it goes."