Solskjaer sets new Man Utd record with sixth straight Premier League win

Goals from Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford ensured that the Norwegian set a new milestone as he continues to shine from the dugout

Manchester United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has set a new club record in the Premier League as his perfect start to life on the bench continues.

The Norwegian has been a breath of fresh air around Old Trafford since taking over from Jose Mourinho in December, revitalising a team that had been short of confidence and consistency.

Having starred at United as a player, he received a stunning welcome back to the club in his first match with a 5-1 win over Cardiff.

The Red Devils went on to win their next five games since that auspicious debut, a run that includes victory in the FA Cup third round over Reading and which clinched Solskjaer the distinction of overseeing the most successful start ever from a United manager .

Now, thanks to Saturday's 2-1 win over Brighton , the former striker also holds that record in the league.

Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford both hit in the first half for the hosts to put them in a commanding position.

And while Pascal Gross pulled one back for the Seagulls, it was not enough to deny Solskjaer yet another victory.

With six straight wins in the Premier League he has now overtaken the late Sir Matt Busby, who won his first five First Division matches upon taking over at the club in 1945.

6 - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the first ever @ManUtd manager to win their first six league games in charge of the club. Historic. #MUNBHA pic.twitter.com/keaKcecLff — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 19 de enero de 2019

That winning streak, moreover, has transformed a season which as recently as six weeks ago looked set to finish in mediocrity.

United's win sends the club into fifth place, ahead of Arsenal and just three points shy of Chelsea and the Champions League qualification spots.

Their current position, however, will change once the two London clubs meet in Saturday's later kick-off at the Emirates Stadium.