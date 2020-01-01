Rohr to remain as Super Eagles coach – NFF

After ending prolonged contract negotiations, the German has been assured his job is safe amid persistent speculation over his future

Gernot Rohr will remain as senior national team handler after resolving contractual talks with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Despite being offered a new contract in April 2020 – two months to the end of his current contract, there were doubts about his future owing to new demands made by the NFF.

Fuelling this uncertainty was the news of former Queens Park and Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp being rumoured as the next Super Eagles coach.

However, the country’s football ruling body has agreed to continue with Rohr at the helm as confirmed by NFF president Amaju Pinnick in a series of tweets.

I'm happy to announce that the @thenff and Coach Gernot Rohr have concluded all contractual discussions and he will stay on as Coach of the Super Eagles. We have always had confidence in his abilities and we are confident that the national team can only go higher from here. — Amaju Melvin Pinnick (@PinnickAmaju) May 27, 2020

“I'm happy to announce that the NFF and coach Gernot Rohr have concluded all contractual discussions and he will stay on as coach of the Super Eagles,” Pinnick tweeted.

“We have always had confidence in his abilities and we are confident that the national team can only go higher from here.

“We can now focus on qualifying for the World Cup and winning the Nations Cup. In truth, these are sacrosanct and coach Rohr is aware of these conditions.

“Like the honourable minister of youth and sports development has rightly noted; we are uncompromising in these goals.”

Before this development, a top official of the NFF had dismissed news linking Redknapp with the three-time African champions’ job.

“I don’t know about this. Everyone has been calling me about this and I am in my house under lockdown,” the source told Goal.

“The only thing that I know is that we just extended Gernot Rohr’s contract and we sent him an agreement and he will reply to the General Secretary.

“As far as I know, we [NFF] have not discussed anything about another coach and we don’t know where this is coming from.”

Rohr was named Super Eagles’ permanent coach in 2016 following the unceremonious departure of Sunday Oliseh.

Under his watch, Nigeria qualified for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in with a game to spare. Also, he helped the country return to the after two consecutive misses.

In , he led the 2013 champions to finish third for their eighth bronze medal in history.