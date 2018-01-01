Rio Ferdinand mentors young talents in Lagos

Manchester United ex defender, Rio Ferdinand visited the National stadium, Surulere, for the football clinic organized by Guinness Nigeria as part of his 3-day visit to Nigeria.

The Guinness global ambassador who was in Nigeria to find and celebrate Fans Made of More, met with the Metropolitan Stars Football Club, Rock FC and the national amputee football team, to share his vast experience in the beautiful game of football during his time at Manchester United, he gave the players tips and advice.

Posing for pictures and signing autographs after giving the players some invaluable tips, Rio clearly enjoyed his time with them.