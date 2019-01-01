Abdulkareem: Nigeria midfielder joins Turkish side Adana Idmanyurduspor

The Turkish top-flight outfit has snapped up the former Flamingoes midfielder following a successful trial from Confluence Queens

Turkish Kadınlar Ligi side Adana Idmanyurduspor have completed the signing of midfielder Ramat Abdulkareem on a one-year deal with a 12-month extension option.

Abdulkareem wrapped up her first move to Europe from Nigeria Women's Premier League top-flight side Confluence Queens before the transfer window was closed following a successful trial.

The 20-year-old, who previously starred for Nasarawa Amazons, Abia Angels and Adamawa Queens in Nigeria, played a part in the Lokoja outfit's qualification to the Super Four event this season.

Her brilliant passes and midfield presence have convinced the Adana-based side to boost their ranks following her impressive international experience at U17 women's level with Nigeria.

After sealing her transfer switch, she will become the second Nigerian at the club after striker Queen Ijeoma, who left the country in 2008.

Confirming her move, Abdulkareem disclosed her reasons for teaming up with the newly-promoted Turkish outfit, while sharing her eagerness to impress on her first professional stint in Europe.

"I have signed a one-year contract with Adana and I'm very excited about the new adventure in my career," the 2013 Nigeria Women's League silver winner with Nasarawa Amazons told Goal.

"It is a new chapter for me and I am more than willing to help the team achieve its goals. I am ready for the challenge and pleased for the opportunity offered me.

"I can't wait to get started with the team and I'm hungry to achieve success with my team. I know my coming here will also bring luck."

Adana are bottom of the Turkish log with no points after three games but the Nigerian will aim to help her side end their poor start on her debut against Konak Belediyespor on November 17.