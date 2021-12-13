POLL RESULTS: What are Nigeria's Afcon chances with Eguavoen as manager?

With less than four weeks to the Afcon 2021 kick game between Cameroon and Burkina Faso, Augustine Eguavoen has been given the seemingly herculean task of regaining Nigeria's lost glory as the giants of Africa.



The former Super Eagles skipper has tasted victory in the tournament back in 1994 and has also led a different set of players to the bronze medal as a manager back in 2006.



He now has the opportunity to join late Stephen Keshi as the second manager to win the title as a player and a coach.

GOAL Africa conducted a Twitter poll to gauge the opinion of fans on the 56-year-old's chances of pulling off the feat.



Some 121 fans voted, with the majority believing that Eguavoen and the Super Eagles will exit the tournament at the knockout stage.

What impact will sacking Rohr and replacing him with Augustine Eguavoen have on the Super Eagles Afcon chances?

A total of 26 percent of GOAL readers believe that the former Sunshine Stars manager will lead the Super Eagles to the Afcon title come February, while the remaining 34 percent believe the group stage is where it ends for the 56-year-old.

While the decision to sack Gernot Rohr did not come as a surprise to many, the appointment of Eguavoen did spark some controversy.

The new coach will now have a huge hurdle to scale to win back the hearts of Nigerian fans following his below-par last showing, also on an interim basis.







