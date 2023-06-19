Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro is adamant his team deserve to be top of their group in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers owing to their quality.

WHAT HAPPENED: Nigeria defeated Sierra Leone 3-2 on Sunday to claim the top spot in Group A and qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) competition to be held in Ivory Coast.

Peseiro has lauded the Leone Stars for their good game but insists his team should have scored more goals owing to the chances created.

The tactician believes the Super Eagles are in their rightful position after grabbing an important win last weekend.

WHAT HE SAID: "Our team qualified. It was a hard match but our team never gave up. We fought till the end. Sierra Leone did a fantastic job," Peseiro told the media.

"In the first half, we created seven to eight clear opportunities and only scored twice [and it was the same] in the second half. But, you have to win. It was a very good match.

"After 2-2, it was not easy here with the atmosphere, but they kept fighting. I think it was 4-4 three years ago in Abuja, but the players scored after 2-2 down to put us in the first position, our real position.

"Our team is the best in this group. I think we did a good job on Sunday, against a good team. It was a very hard match. I am very happy with my players. Congratulations to my players because it is not easy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nigeria have won four out of the five matches played in their pool. The Super Eagles have the best stats in Group A after collecting 12 points, scoring an eye-catching 16 goals, and conceding just four in the process.

They will now play bottom-side Sao Tome & Principe in their final fixture as Guinea-Bissa face off with Sierra Leone in September this year.

WHAT NEXT: Peseiro will now start planning for the Afcon finals and ensure the Super Eagles don't disappoint their fans.