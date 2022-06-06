Perisic to seek Modric advice after becoming latest Croatia star to join Tottenham

The experienced winger is following in the footsteps of some distinguished countryman after making a move from Inter to north London

Ivan Perisic admits that he will be seeking advice from Luka Modric when it comes to life at Tottenham, with the experienced winger becoming the latest Croatian star to take on a new challenge in north London.

The 33-year-old forward, who scored for his country in the 2018 World Cup final, has completed a switch to Spurs as a free agent after reaching the end of his contract at Serie A giants Inter.

That move has allowed him to be reunited with former Nerazzurri boss Antonio Conte, while he is also following in the footsteps of some distinguished countrymen that have previously graced a famous Lilywhites jersey.

What does Perisic know about Tottenham?

Perisic claims to have kept an eye on goings-on at Tottenham for several years, with the presence of international colleagues helping to keep him interested.

He has told Spurs’ official website after signing a two-year contract with Premier League heavyweights: “I know Tottenham from 2008, 2009, 2010.

“I followed (the team) because a lot of Croatian players played here. Since then, I know something about the club.”

Which other Croatians have played for Spurs?

OFFICIAL: Tottenham sign Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan ✍️ pic.twitter.com/Znqg9FLP9a — GOAL (@goal) May 31, 2022

Modric is the most notable Croatian star to have turned out for Tottenham, having taken in 159 appearances for the club across four seasons before making a move to Real Madrid in 2012.

Niko Kranjcar was another creative option to catch the eye for Spurs, while Vedran Corluka graced a League Cup final in 2009 and is now assistant coach of his country’s national team.

Stipe Pletikosa is the final Croatian have represented Spurs, but a goalkeeper signed on loan in 2010 took in just one League Cup appearance – a 4-1 defeat to Arsenal – during his time in England.

Perisic added on his fellow countrymen and the need to pick their brains before opening a Premier League adventure of his own: “I’ve known them since I was a kid. Then later, I played with them in the national team.

“‘Charlie’ (Corluka’s nickname) is also my national team coach now. Luka just won his fifth Champions League with Real Madrid. Niko is also a coach in the national team and Stipe is doing some jobs around the national team.

“I have a lot of contact with them and now I’m going to ask them more about the club, the city and I’m sure they’ll help me.”

Will Perisic star for Spurs?

One of Perisic’s fellow Croats, former playmaker Kranjcar, has backed a new boy at Tottenham to make a positive impact.

He has said: “I think everything that they [supporters] expect and believe he will bring, they will get with him.

“I must admit, for me, along with Luka, he is probably the biggest reason that the Croatian national team has had the success it has had because his goals, assists and his ability to make a difference in the final third is something that the team has relied on. He is a proven threat in the final third.

“He is quick with both feet. His strike is phenomenal with both feet. He has a great physique. He is a true professional and, to be fair, I can’t think of anything that would hinder him from showing all of his qualities at Spurs and in the Premier League.

“He is an all-round player that really doesn’t have much of a weakness.”

