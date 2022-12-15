Parlour: Why Arsenal should sign Ounahi and Amrabat after starring for Morocco

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour believes Morocco midfielders Sofyan Amrabat and Azzedine Ounahi would add a lot of quality to his former club.

WHAT HAPPENED? Amrabat and Ounahi have played a key role for Morocco in their historic run to the World Cup semi-finals and Parlour, who won three Premier League titles during his 13-year stint (1991-2004) with Arsenal, feels the Gunners can benefit a lot if they signed the duo.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Ounahi, the No.8, he is different class,” Parlour told talkSPORT as quoted by the Metro.

“Would I take him at Arsenal? Definitely. With that performance and what I’ve seen of him in this tournament, he’s not fazed by big games, the biggest game for his country maybe ever.”

“He just looked so comfortable, he was always on the half-turn and looking to probe and try to get balls in behind the full-backs.”

“Amrabat, he’s a player, too. If I was Arsenal, I’d be looking at him. Central midfield, he can get his foot in. A very good player.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two midfielders have been the driving force for Morocco’s surge to the last four with Amrabat playing in a deeper role while Ounahi operates in an advanced position.

Both have featured in every game with Fiorentina midfielder Amrabat shielding the defence while launching attacks from deep, as Ounahi provides the link with the attackers higher up the pitch. Ounahi’s tenacity and fearlessness has earned him a lot of praise from observers.

Amrabat has already been linked with interest from Premier League giants Liverpool while his teammate, who has been singled out for praise by former Spain coach Luis Enrique and AS Roma tactician Jose Mourinho, is also in high demand after Angers president recently said ‘his phone cannot stop ringing.’

WHAT’S NEXT? The two will likely be in the starting XI as Morocco seek to finish the World Cup on a high when they take on Croatia in the third-place playoff on Saturday.