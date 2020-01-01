Osimhen makes Napoli debut in away victory over Parma

The Nigerian youngster made his first official outing for the Partenopei with victory sealed in Emilia-Romagna

Victor Osimhen made his first competitive appearance as a player in Sunday’s 2-0 win at on Sunday.

The 21-year-old sealed a big-money move worth up to €80 million from during the summer to become the Partenopei’s most expensive signing in history.

He started on the bench in Sunday’s season-opening encounter at Stadio Ennio Tardini with Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne preferred in attack.

After a goalless first 45 minutes, Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso took off Diego Demme just past the hour mark, bringing on Osimhen, and it did not take too long for the Nigerian’s presence to be felt as he took a slight touch off Lozano’s cross which fell into the path of the club’s all-time top scorer Mertens, for the opening goal in the 64th minute.

Napoli suddenly came alive and they doubled their lead in the 77th minute courtesy of Insigne who tucked in the rebound from Lozano’s shot that was palmed away by Parma goalie Luigi Sepe.

Osimhen had an opportunity to score his first goal in sky blue colours not long after but his effort was wide off target. He crossed a nice ball for Mertens in the 84th minute, but the Belgian’s shot from outside the penalty box was well handled by Sepe.

Osimhen’s time on the pitch saw him have two shots off target, five accurate passes from five (100%), four key passes and two clearances.

Sunday’s victory represents a fine start for Napoli who will be looking to be back in contention for the Serie A title after finishing seventh last season and only able to make it into Europe by virtue of winning the after beating on penalties in June.

Gattuso’s charges will hope to get another win while Osimhen will be aiming for his first goal when Napoli take on at the San Paolo next Sunday.