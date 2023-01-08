Oshoala scores and assists as Barcelona claim huge win against Sevilla

Asisat Oshoala was in impressive form as she claimed a goal and provided an assist in Barcelona's 4-0 win against Sevilla on Saturday.

Oshoala directly involved in two Barca goals

She has scored five goals in 12 league matches

She won the Golden Boot last season

WHAT HAPPENED: The Super Falcons attacker needed just 11 minutes to make an impact when she converted a Claudia Pina assist.

The two combined 22 minutes later for the second goal with the former creating for the latter.

Pina missed a penalty on the stroke of half-time but it mattered less as Salma Paralluelo, who had replaced her, made it 3-0 in the 70th minute.

Oshoala was subbed in the 76th minute, paving way for Bruna Vilamala; but it was Paralluelo who completed her brace with seven minutes to go and ensure Barca claimed a 4-0 win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Oshoala has now scored five goals and provided an assist in the 12 league matches she has played for the Spanish outfit.

Last season, she scored 20 goals in 19 matches to win the Golden Boot meaning she has to up her game if she is to hit double figures and stand a chance of winning the award at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Saturday's win ensured Barcelona are at 39 points and top of the table, followed by Levante who are on 32 points while Real Madrid come in third with 28.

AND WHAT IS MORE: The Nigerian has scored four goals and provided an assist in the last three matches she has been involved in.

WHAT NEXT: Oshoala hopes to be included when Barcelona play Osasuna on Tuesday in the Copa de la Reina.