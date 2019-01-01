Oshoala and company set for Nigeria clash with Algeria

The six foreign-based players have confirmed they will be in action for the Super Falcons against the North Africans next month

Asisat Oshoala, Francisca Ordega, Ngozi Okobi, Ngozi Ebere, Oshinachi Ohale and Rasheedat Ajibade will be available for 's Tokyo Olympic qualifier with .

The Super Falcons will be hoping to qualify for the Olympics for the first time in 21 years after missing the 2012 and 2016 editions but must negotiate past the North Africans to fancy their chances.

Goal understands coach Thomas Dennerby managed to secure only six of his foreign players for the crucial ties with the Algerians, who subdued Chad 3-1 in the first round to advance.

As earlier reported, they will face the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations participants with only 18 home-based players in the first leg at Stade Mustapha Tchaker, Blida on Wednesday.

Due to club commitments this weekend, the six players will miss the away match, with Okobi's Kristiansand away to Algerian Hanna Boubezari's Kungsbacka in on Saturday.

The same day, Ajibade's Avaldsnes face Roa in Norway, Oshoala's take on in , while Ohale's Vaxjo confront Vittsjö in Sweden on Sunday.

Article continues below

Also on Sunday, Ordega's Shanghai is up against leaders Jiangsu Sunning in and Ebere's Arna-Bjørnar battle second-placed Lillestrom in Norway.

They are all expected to arrive in Nigeria on Monday and will feature in the return leg on September 3 at Agege Stadium.

The winner between Algeria and Nigeria will take on either Cote d'Ivoire or Mali in the third round of the qualifiers in late September.