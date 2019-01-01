African All Stars

'One Africa' - Okocha, Yobo, Tshabalala unite to condemn xenophobic attacks

Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images
The football stars took to social media to react to the violence in South Africa

Former Nigeria captains Jay-Jay Okocha, Joseph Yobo and South Africa winger Siphiwe Tshabalala have condemned the attacks on foreigners in the continent.

According to reports, rioters took over the streets of Johannesburg earlier this week to loot shops and vehicles, many of which belonged to foreign nationals.

The violence has sparked tension not only in South Africa, but in other countries, with the African Union also condemning the act.

    While the South African government continues their efforts to stop the chaos, African football stars have raised their voice to call for peace.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    💔

    A post shared by Siphiwe Tshabalala (@siphiweshabba) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    ONE AFRICA 🙏🏾 #saynotoxenophobia

    A post shared by Joseph Yobo (@jyobo234) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Let’s be our brother’s keeper Africa 😭😭💔💔

    A post shared by The Real Jay Jay (@official_jj10) on

